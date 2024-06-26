DA seeks Japan banana export tariff cut

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Tuesday expressed keenness on reducing the tariff on banana exports to Japan to further boost the Philippines’ agricultural commodity in the global market.

“I’m very well aware of the problem. It’s actually unfair, in my opinion, that Vietnam was given zero [tariff] and Ecuador, too. And I’m really upset, actually, over the matter,” Laurel said in a media forum organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Taguig City.

The agri chief said that in his visit to Japan a few months ago, he went to the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) to request a reduction in the levy, “or at least parity with our competitors.”

“Actually, at the end of July, I’m going back to Japan just to talk to them,” he said. “This is not something that I can take sitting down. I’m going to remind the President that if they talk to always mention it. But I personally will be shuttling, if needed, to Japan to put pressure on them. Hopefully, they would allow us,” he said.

Early in June, Laurel met with Japan’s new envoy to Manila, Ambassador Endo Kazuya, during the latter’s courtesy call where they discussed agricultural cooperation between the two countries, particularly details of the memorandum of cooperation between the DA and Japan’s MAFF and the recently adopted ASEAN-Japan Midori Cooperation Plan.

Among the matters raised with the Japanese envoy were the Philippines’ request for a reduction of the tariff on its bananas, market access for fresh avocados, the revival of mango exports, and the possibility of regionalization to facilitate the export of processed poultry products to Japan.

Bananas are the Philippines’ top agricultural export to Japan, with a total volume reaching 3.4 million metric tons between 2020 and 2023.

Meanwhile, the banana export tariff to South Korea is also expected to be lowered.

The Philippines and South Korea signed a free trade agreement last year. Among the former’s priorities in the FTA are enhancing market access for key products such as bananas, processed pineapples, various fruits, industrial goods, and a diverse range of services.

The agreement is also seen as reducing the tariff for bananas to zero within five years.