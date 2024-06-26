Contemporary art and culinary creativity like never before

Michael Sagaran’s Taal Volcano 2020 Erupting immortalizes the historic Taal Volcano eruption, which the artist witnessed firsthand. Capturing the power and beauty of nature with acrylic on canvas, Sagaran’s work is also symbolic of the cycle of life, with its seasons of challenges and triumphs. An exquisite strawberry mochi souffle pancake representing the unpredictable yet awe-inspiring majesty of a volcanic eruption, and indeed of life, has been specially created by Puffy’s Soufflé Pancake Café.

Emotion through Motion by Vincent Diñoso is an engaging, two-sided painting on gauze that depicts the motion of the human body to evoke a sense of emotion. Utilizing layers of the delicate and translucent medium of gauze, the artist deftly explores the intricacies of human movement to capture the fleeting and multifaceted nature of human life, the interplay between joy and melancholy, strength and fragility. Lé Chon Prime deliciously captures the essence of Diñoso’s artwork with their Lechon Porchetta Bao made of fluffy white bao bun, porchetta slice, fresh vegetables, and original sauces. This innovative dish is a fusion of Filipino, French and Chinese flavors, and just like the artwork, which is made of multi-layered gauze, the dish is also made of layers of different flavors and textures.

Abstract artist and contractor Bryant William Cuison’s Resonance features a series of circles resembling the view through a door peephole. Each circle offers a glimpse into a different possibility, a different perspective, inviting viewers to think about the many options in their own lives, the power of choice, and to imagine what lies beyond the threshold. Teakha’s sweet and sour prawn balls with tofu takes its culinary inspiration from Cuison’s work with the contrasting flavors of sweet and sour mirroring different perspectives all in a beautiful blend of possibilities.