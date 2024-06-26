Consultation for onion cold storage deals

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), conducted a consultation meeting on the proposed amendment for onion cold storage facility agreements in Central Luzon.

The consultation was attended by Assistant Secretary for Logistics Daniel Alfonso Atayde and other DA officials that was held at the DA’s Regional Field Office 3 Training Room, Barangay Maimpis of this city this 21 June.

The meeting aims to discuss the proposed amendments to the memorandum of agreements (MoAs) on Onion Cold Storage facilities given to the various provinces of the region.

The consultation meeting was led by Project Development officer IV, National HVCDP Atty. Joycel R. Panlilio, who shared a presentation of the existing MoA for Onion Cold Storage Facilities, wherein the official pointed out Article III Roles and Responsibilities of the Parties.

It was agreed that if the cold storage facilities are not utilized properly, the DA can take back the infrastructure and transfer it to other qualified farmer cooperative associations. This was agreed upon and allowed by the recipient of the said facilities as stated on the fifth paragraph.

The consultation is set to yield positive results such as a bountiful supply of onions, and proper accounting of the stock inventory of every cold storage facility in Central Luzon.