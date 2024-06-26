Cignal signs Venezuelan winger MJ Perez ahead of PVL Reinforced Conference

Cignal made a recruitment coup after signing seasoned Venezuelan winger MJ Perez in its quest for glory in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference kicking off next month.

The power-hitting Perez returns to the local scene five years after her last stint to help the HD Spikers fulfill an unfinished business in the import-flavored tournament opening on 16 July.

Cignal formally unveiled its reinforcement on Wednesday.

Perez brings a wealth of experience and familiarity with the Filipino style of play which could be a huge advantage compared to other club’s first-time foreign guest players.

A prolific scorer and dependable on the defensive end, Perez last saw action for F2 Logistics in the defunct Philippine Superliga Grand Prix back in 2019.

Perez alongside American Kennedy Bryan carried the Cargo Movers to the 2017 PSL Grand Prix throne at the expense of heavy favorite Petron Blaze. The 36-year-old hitter was named Most Valuable Player in the said tilt.

Before striking a deal with the HD Spikers, Perez suited up for Alexandria Sporting Club in Egypt.

Perez will reunite with former F2 Logistics teammate libero Dawn Macandili, who transferred to Cignal last year after the Cargo Movers disbanded.

The HD Spikers hope that Perez’s championship pedigree will carry the Shaq delos Santos-mentored squad into the Promised Land after falling short in the 2022 Reinforced Conference finals against Petro Gazz with American Tai Bierria as import.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho also on Wednesday introduced Greek outside spiker Zoi Faki as its foreign guest player.

After landing veteran opposite hitter and middle blocker Dindin Santiago-Manabat, the Flying Titans recruited the 25-year-old former US NCAA player for an additional weapon at the wing spot.

The 6-foot-1 University of Pittsburgh and San Diego University alum will reinforce Choco Mucho’s offense as well as net defense with 2023 All-Filipino Conference MVP Sisi Rondina and middle Cherry Nunag still doubtful to suit up in the mid-season tournament due to their commitment with Alas Pilipinas.

Alas Pilipinas is set to compete next week in the FIVB Challenger Cup and in the Southeast Asian V-League in August.

The Flying Titans, who are coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in the AFC, seek redemption after a disappointing campaign in the tournament two years ago.

Choco Mucho backed by Uzbek import Odina Aliyeva finished seventh with a 3-5 win-loss record in the last Reinforced Conference that saw former mentor Oliver Almadro step down in the middle of the tournament.

Perez and Faki are the latest imports to be named in the 12-club field after American Erica Staunton of Creamline, American Khat Bell of Cherry Tiggo, Russian balik-import Elena Samoilenko of PLDT and Russian first-timer Marina Tushova of Capital1.