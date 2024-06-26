Chiz: Bato ‘may or may not’ attend House probe on drug war

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Wednesday said Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa “may or may not” attend the House investigation on the war on drug campaign of the previous administration over the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

In a text message to reporters, Escudero cited the inter-chamber courtesy which “dictates” that the House may issue invites to members of the Senate “but it cannot and should not issue compulsory process against a member of a co-equal chamber.”

Escudero, likewise, noted that the same rules apply to the Senate vis-a-vis House members.

“It is an invite and the invitee may voluntarily go or decide not to. Senator Bato has expressed to me his position, at this time, that he is not inclined to attend,” he said.

“I told him that I support whatever decision he will arrive at regarding this matter and will always be a vanguard and guard the rights, privileges, and prerogatives of the Senate and members of the Senate,” he added.

After presiding over a hearing on the same topic on 25 June, Manila 6th district Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. suggested that Dela Rosa and former president Rodrigo Duterte should be invited to the hearing.

However, Dela Rosa already pronounced he would not attend the House's investigation upon Escudero's advice.

Although he has not received an official invitation yet from the House Committee on Human Rights, Dela Rosa said he sought Escudero's guidance following the recent developments in the Lower House.