Chinese naval presence in Palawan waters raises alarm

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Members of the Palawan Provincial Board expressed their concerns on Tuesday regarding the presence of Chinese naval ships in the Balabac Strait.

This development has incited widespread fear among Palaweños and heightened worries about the province's preparedness for potential conflicts given the ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Speculations abound that China may be gearing up to launch an attack on the Philippines, starting with Palawan. This has led to fears that the province, being at the frontline, would bear the brunt of such a conflict if it were to occur.

Board Member Rafael Ortega highlighted the gravity of the situation by stating that the appearance of these Chinese battleships represents a "clear and present danger."

China, a staunch claimant in the WPS, was first observed with its warships in the Balabac Strait on June 19, followed by the presence of its so-called "monster ship" 5901 of the China Coast Guard (CCG) about 40 nautical miles from El Nido on June 25.

"It's already concerning—a clear and present danger. It’s very clear that they are near, very near," Ortega articulated during his privilege speech.

Ortega clarified that his concern is not focused on the military's confidential resupply missions but on Palawan's overall readiness to face a serious conflict in the disputed waters.

Ortega has already voiced his concerns on March 19 during the privilege hour about the potential for conflict in the WPS and questioned whether the province has taken steps to prepare the Palaweños.

"Is the province of Palawan prepared? Is the Palawan leadership undertaking preparations in case a war with China occurs? Does our government have a plan in place should this happen?" he questioned.

He further inquired about the implementation of any existing plans, crediting these pertinent questions to the Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress (P4), a civil society group led by his nephew, Joaquin Philippe Ortega.

In the same speech, he posed questions to the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and its municipal counterparts regarding their readiness systems.

He probed how civilians would be organized in the event of a conflict, the functionality of air raid systems in Palawan, the coordination among government agencies, the effectiveness of these systems, and their range.

Ortega also raised concerns about food sufficiency in Palawan during a crisis in the WPS and queried about plans for massive recruitment to strengthen the reserve forces, critical for the country's support in extreme circumstances.

"I hope the Palawan Peace and Order Council will convene soon to prepare every Palaweño," he stated.

Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa echoed Ortega's concerns, emphasizing the need for Palawan to prepare for human-induced disasters.

"We should also engage the Office of Civil Defense to understand what the citizens need to do in such situations," he noted.

Zaballa advocated for the formation of a special council focused on the WPS to keep the province updated on developments in the disputed area.

Board Member Al-Nashier Ibba clarified that the waters in question are designated for innocent passage by international ships, noting active monitoring by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which detected and challenged four Chinese naval warships on June 19.

While recognizing the routine nature of such passages under international maritime law, Ibba stressed the importance of not dismissing these events, especially given recent occurrences.

On June 17, the China Coast Guard aggressively obstructed a Philippine resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal by ramming the Filipino troops' rigid-hulled inflatable boats, hurling coral stones and other hard objects, and threatening them with bolos, axes, and improvised spears. This encounter resulted in SN1 Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo losing his right thumb.

"Such aggressive actions are unacceptable and highlight the ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea," Ibba stated, emphasizing that the growing presence of Chinese vessels indicates a worrying trend that requires immediate attention.

He remarked that the footage released by the AFP, showcasing the hostilities by the CCG, should "serve as a wake-up call" to all Filipinos about the urgency to fortify the nation's maritime defenses and enhance surveillance capabilities.

Furthermore, he called for strengthening international alliances to ensure the safety and security of the Philippines' maritime borders and urged a thorough Senate investigation into the aggressive acts of the CCG against Filipino troops in Ayungin. He also pressed for the development of a comprehensive strategy to address the multifaceted challenges in the WPS.

Board Member Ryan Maminta expressed his intention for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to meet with the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to understand the administration's plans for the WPS and to learn about Palawan's role in those strategies.