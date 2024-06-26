Child safety

Dear Atty. Chris,

Hi Atty. I am Melay. I have a 7-year-old child and our only means of travel is through motorcycle. May I ask if there is a law that prohibits children to ride motorcycles? Are there any exceptions to this? Thank you!

Melay

Good day, Melay,

Republic Act 10666 known as the Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015 is a policy of the state pursuing a more proactive and preventive approach in securing the safety of the child passengers in the operation of motorcycles along roads and highways.

In a more specific manner, there are conditions when a child can board or prohibited to ride a motorcycle. According the law, it is unlawful for any person to drive a motorcycle with a child on board on public roads where there is heavy volume of vehicles, there is high density of fast-moving vehicles, or where a speed limit of more than 60 kilometers per hour is imposed.

A child is allowed to board a motorcycle on public roads if the child can comfortably reach the standard food peg of a motorcycle; if the child’s arm can reach around and grasp the waist of the motorcycle rider; and if the child is wearing a law-compliant standard protective helmet. However, the law provides an exception from the mentioned conditions in cases where a child requires a transportation for immediate medical attention (Sec. 5, Id).

Any person who violates the abovementioned prohibited acts shall be fined by law. P3000 for the first offense, P5000 for the second offense, and P10,000 for the third and succeeding offenses. In addition, the driver’s license of the offender, on third offense, shall be suspended for one month while violation beyond the third time shall result to automatic revocation of driver’s license. (Sec 6, Id).

It is encouraged to ensure safety at all times.

Hope this enlightened you.

Atty. Chris Liquigan