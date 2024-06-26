‘Changes Over Time’ explores ‘seasons’ of life

Nicole Laurel Asensio is all set to celebrate her birth month with Changes Over Time, a new collection of original music in tandem with producer Gabe Dandan, as well as a series of shows across the metro.

Changes Over Time is a four-track EP that lures the listener into a labyrinth of sound that traverses through themes of time. Orchestral elements and intoxicating rhythms are delicately coalesced into the electronic components of the songs to compliment artist Nicole Asensio’s poetic propensity and meandering melodies. All the tracks were mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by Waxiefied Sound Production.

“This EP is a cocktail of different styles from me and Nicole’s favorite eras of music. There are elements from the 80s, acid jazz influences from the early 90s, neo-soul influences from the mid-90s and a melding of 70s disco and modern house/electronic. The Dilla swing feel is present throughout the EP but expressed through the different sonic platforms each of these eras of music have,” says Dandan.

“We wrote the initial demos during a lock-in session in my home, and later brought them into the Dolby Atmos equipped production suite Waxiefied Sound Production. It was a tireless three-day process of writing and producing on the fly, but the spontaneity of our process for this EP is what gave these songs their unique charm and sound,” adds Nicole.

“Amused” is a tune reminiscent of a smooth cocktail served over the plush velvet seats of a swanky bar. The instrumentation is robust yet laid-back, opening with a full orchestra sound and slipping into a slow groove, full horns section. Much of the style is inspired by 80s soul-R&B. Nicole’s uniquely textured vocal and a section of female backups garnish the track with sensual subtleties.

“Hours into our session, Gabe continued to stack tracks as I was simultaneously writing words to match them. I already had a melody in my head for the next song, but our first couple attempts to match ideas weren’t jiving just yet. After an ear-break, we decided to jump into the next song ‘Where We’re Meant to Be’ a track that is inspired by accepting our circumstances because we cannot chase, change or turn back time. Despite the heavy connotation of this topic, I wanted to keep the vibe light, warm and summery. Lyrically, the song is about accepting that everything happens at the right time and there is nothing one can do to alter that, after all. We still can choose to count the blessings and live in the moment when everything else seems out of sync,” Nicole says.

The second track “Where We’re Meant to Be” blends hints of acid jazz and soul into a spirited and upbeat brew. Percussive elements and classic jazz melodies meld into modern elements and production styles creating a bounty of musical flavors.

“The third track ‘Mirages’ was inspired by a recent experience we had in Siargao island. While skimming the streets, driving a dusty motorbike on a sweltering hot day, the roads began to fade into a silver haze, mirages of water shone on the path and as we got closer they would disappear,” Nicole reveals.

“The track opens with exotic string and wind instruments such as a koto and lute, as the arrangement rises to a hilt, it suddenly plunges into a dark beat reminiscent of trudging footsteps on desert sand. I kept the low and slow on this track, to give the ear a different place to go. I was thrilled to have Gabe finally share a little bit of his vocals on this track, too! It took quite a bit of coaxing as he can be extremely shy about singing, but I am glad he finally decided to come out of his shell and share it on this EP.”