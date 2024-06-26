Central Luzon prepares for 6-month gun ban ahead of 2025 elections

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Luzon is gearing up for the implementation of a six-month gun ban ahead of the 2025 elections to ensure safe and secure polls.

Central Luzon police director, Brig. General Jose Hidalgo, said Wednesday that the PNP will suspend the processing of licenses for gun owners in the region and deploy additional security personnel to election hotspots.

Some of these election hotpots are in San Fernando City, Angeles City, Porac, and Bambam, Tarlac, according to Hidalgo.

In his directive to all regional and provincial police offices, Chief PNP Rommel Francisco Marbil emphasized the importance of removing illegal firearms and private armed groups to uphold the integrity of the electoral system.

The PNP's efforts include implementing checkpoints, intelligence operations, and stricter measures to account for legitimate and loose firearms in high-risk areas.

Marbil said the PNP is committed to safeguarding the democratic process and urges the public to cooperate by reporting any illegal activities.

Collaboration with local government units and law enforcement agencies will be key in conducting operations to target illegal activities and ensure a peaceful and secure election environment, he said.