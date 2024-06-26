Caysasay Shrine reopens to public

After being closed for two years, the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Caysasay in Taal, Batangas, has reopened to the public following its restoration under the care of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP).

Markers declaring the Shrine a National Cultural Treasure and National Historical Landmark, as well as the marker of the Decree of Dedication, were also unveiled.

Archbishop of Lipa Most Rev. Gilbert A. Garcera, D.D. described the restoration project as a “dream come true” for Batangueños which has also sparked renewed faith in many.

“You will see before us the dream that I detailed in my homily back in 2021; a reconstructed Shrine and a renewed devotion to Our Lady of Caysasay,” Garcera said.

In his homily, papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown praised the restoration efforts.

“When we opened the doors, and I saw the works inside for the first time, my breath was quite literally taken away by the beauty of this historical restoration, bringing the church back to its original splendor, simplicity, integrity, and nobility,” Brown said.

Parts of the Caysasay Church were damaged during the January 2020 Taal Volcano eruption.

According to NMP, the Augustinians established the Nuestra Señora de Caysasay Church and its associated structures in Taal.

The history of the Caysasay Church started when in 1603 at the Pansipit River, a fisher named Juan Manigkad found a pine-wooden image of the Virgin Mary in his net.

As devotion grew among the Taaleños, a sanctuary of Caysasay made of nipa and other light materials was constructed in 1611 near the river where the image of the Our Lady of Caysasay was said to appear frequently.

An order to construct a church where the Virgin Mary appeared was issued by the Augustinians in 24 February 1620.