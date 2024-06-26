Both Houses 'confident' in completing legislative agenda on targeted schedules

The two leaders of the Congress have expressed optimism that they could act and complete the targeted schedules for the government's legislative agenda.

After his first Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez at Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero expressed confidence that both houses will have positive engagements in the future.

Escudero described the LEDAC discussions between the executive and legislative branches as “fruitful and productive.”

“It was a good experience. We had a good discussion with the Senate, and even with the executive, on the important measures that we need to focus on in the remaining 73 days of the session. We are confident and hopeful that we can do this,” he told reporters shortly after the meeting.

The Senate chief said the upper chamber will prioritize the passage of six of the remaining 10 priority measures identified by the LEDAC, along with three key Senate priority bills, when the plenary session resumes next month.

“The Senate is committed to working diligently toward the passage of these essential measures,” he said.

“We aim to address critical areas that will enhance our economic framework, environmental sustainability, and governance,” he added.

Senate priority measures

The Senate’s six identified LEDAC priorities are already scheduled for plenary deliberation and approval on final reading in the chamber.

These are the proposed Blue Economy Act, Enterprise-Based Education, and Training Framework Act, amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, establishment of the Department of Water Resources, Open Access in Data Transmission Act, and Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy or CREATE MORE.

In addition to this, Escudero pushed for the inclusion of three Senate priority measures in LEDAC’s Common Legislative Agenda (CLA).

These are the proposed amendments to the Right-of-Way Act (Republic Act 10752), the Investors’ Lease Act (RA 7652), and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (RA 6657).

The proposed amendments to RA 10752 aim to make it easier to grant Right-of-Way for public projects, while changes to R.A. 7652 would allow leasing private lands for up to 99 years to attract foreign investments.

The amendments to RA 6657 aim to lift restrictions on the ownership and transfer of lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program to boost agricultural productivity.

Escudero said the amendments to these laws “will provide the necessary legal framework to expedite infrastructure projects and attract more foreign investments, thereby creating more jobs and boosting our economy.”

“Lifting restrictions on agrarian reform lands will also help increase agricultural productivity and improve the lives of our farmers,” he added.

Also, Escudero said further clarification is still needed for four LEDAC measures, including the Waste-to-Energy Act, the Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Act, Unified System of Separation, Retirement, and Pension of Military and Uniformed Personnel Act, and the E-Government Act /E-Governance Act.

Of the 20 CLA bills due for passage by the end of June 2024, three have already been enacted into law, which are the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act, the Negros Island Region Act, and the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act.

Further, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act (SB No. 2432/House Bill No. 3917), the New Government Procurement Act (SB No. 2593/HB No. 9648), and the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act (AFASA) (SB No. 2560/HB No. 7393) are still awaiting Marcos’ approval.

Four measures are in the Bicameral Conference Committee, including the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act, and the VAT on Digital Services.

Escudero said the Senate’s legislative agenda is geared toward inclusive and sustainable development.

“By focusing on these measures, we aim to foster economic resilience, improve public service delivery, and enhance the quality of life for all Filipinos,” he said.

House priority measures

Meanwhile, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez also expressed confidence that the two chambers of Congress could complete the agenda amid the change of Senate leadership.

“I'm glad that with the new Senate leadership, we can finish our legislative agenda, our priority list, and the CLA of the President, the Senate, and the House,” he said.

Romualdez said the House was awaiting the Senate's action on several of the priority legislative proposals of the administration.

“The House of the People has done its homework. Our accomplishments reflect our proactive stance in catering to the needs of the people by passing these much-needed legislation that are attuned to the Philippine Development Plan and the 8-point socio-economic agenda under the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework of the President,” Romualdez said.

The Lower Chamber approved, on third and final reading, all of the 20 priority LEDAC measures, last March—three months ahead of targeted schedule of passage by the end of June 2024, according to Romualdez.

Three of these measures had been enacted into law, while three were undergoing the enrollment process as two conference committee reports have been adopted by both chambers, and one was adopted as an amendment to the House bill.

Marcos signed into law the three latest LEDAC bills including Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Act, Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act, and the Negros Island Region Act.

The two ratified bicameral reports were those on proposed amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and the Government Procurement Reform Act.

Meanwhile, the changes approved by the Senate in the House version of the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act were adopted by the House.

The four measures undergoing bicameral deliberations were the Philippine Defense Industry Development Act/Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program Act, and the VAT on Digital Transactions Act.

The 10 other LEDAC priority bills that the House approved, on third and final reading, were the Waste Treatment Technology Act, Instituting a National Citizens Service Training Program, E-Governance Act, Open Access in Data Transmission Act, Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension Reform Bill; Blue Economy Act, Department of Water Resources / National Water Resources Act, Enhancing Philippine Tax Incentive / CREATE MORE, Enterprise-Based Education and Training Program Act, and proposed amendments to the Universal Health Care Act.

There were 10 out of 20 LEDAC priority measures that the lower chamber of Congress approved on the third and final reading, which have yet to be finally passed by the Senate.

As of 25 June, the LEDAC had 59 priority measures, 13 of which were already signed into law.