Bato won’t attend House drug probe

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he would not be attending the House of Representatives probe into the war on drugs during the Duterte administration, following the advice of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“I sought the advice of the Senate President on what to do. Personally, I have no issue attending. I can face them anytime. However, as a member of the institution, I must follow the guidance of the Senate President,” Dela Rosa said.

“He told me, ‘No, you don’t have to attend.’”

Sought for his comment, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero clarified that what he told Dela Rosa was that he may or may not attend the House investigation.

In a text message to reporters, Escudero emphasized the inter-chamber courtesy which allows the House to extend invitations to Senate members but cannot compel attendance through compulsory processes due to the co-equal status of both chambers.

Escudero also highlighted that similar rules apply reciprocally, with the Senate regarding House members.

“It is an invitation, and the invitee may choose to attend voluntarily or not. Senator Bato has informed me that, at this time, he is not inclined to attend,” Escudero remarked.

“I have assured him of my support for whatever decision he makes on this matter, and I remain committed to safeguarding the rights, privileges, and prerogatives of the Senate and its members,” he added.

Dela Rosa said he has not yet received an official invitation from the House Committee on Human Rights. He served as the head of the Philippine National Police from July 2016 to April 2018 during the Duterte administration under which the drug war was conducted from 2016 to 2022.

The House panel recently passed a motion to invite both former President Rodrigo Duterte and Dela Rosa to expound on the drug war, which was widely criticized for the alleged extrajudicial killing of drug suspects.

Dela Rosa clarified that Escudero told him that senators need not attend House hearings each time they were invited, citing inter-parliamentary courtesy.

“What can a senator do? We are only 24. If we have to attend their hearings, we won’t be able to do our legislative function anymore,” he said in Filipino.

He underscored the Senate’s tradition of respecting the guidance of the Senate President, saying, “We have to seek his guidance because that is an enshrined practice, a tradition among the chambers of the legislature to observe inter-parliamentary courtesy.”

On their accountability for their roles in the drug war, Dela Rosa challenged critics to file the appropriate cases in Philippine courts based on evidence rather than sentiment.

“If they have evidence, then by all means file a case against us. We are ready to face any court here in the Philippines,” he said.

“We base our actions on evidence, not sentiment. If you have evidence, file it in court.”