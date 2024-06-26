Bato to skip House probe on drug war

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said he would not attend the probe launched by the House of Representatives into the war on drugs campaign under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa said it was upon the “guidance” of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“I sought the advice of the Senate President on what to do. For me, I don’t have a problem. I can face them anytime. But still, I have to follow the guidance of the Senate President being a member of the institution,” he said.

“Ang kanya namang sagot, ‘No, you don’t have to attend’,” he added.

The senator said he has not received an official invitation yet from the House Committee on Human Rights regarding the investigation.

Dela Rosa was the head of the Philippine National Police when the Duterte administration implemented the nationwide drug war campaign from July 2016 to April 2018.

On Tuesday, the House panel approved a motion to invite the former President and Dela Rosa to elaborate on the war on drugs campaign which allegedly resulted in extrajudicial killings of supposed drug suspects.

Dela Rosa said Escudero told him he didn't have to attend the House hearing as senators couldn't break inter-parliamentary courtesy each time their names were mentioned and asked to attend the proceedings.

“Ano ang magagawa ng senador? Bente-kwatro lang kami, sige na lang attend sa hearing nila wala nang magagawa ang Senado sa kanyang legislative function,” he pointed out.

Dela Rosa said he was only following the “long-time tradition” in the upper chamber to follow the Senate President.

“We have to seek guidance because that is an enshrined practice, a tradition among chambers of the legislature to observe inter-parliamentary courtesy," Dela Rosa said.



“Every time you make an official act, alam 'yan ng liderato ng Senado para hindi tayo magkasisihan sa bandang dulo na gawa-gawa ka ng sariling desisyon d'yan in your official capacity na hindi alam ng liderato ng Senado.”

Dela Rosa dared those who are saying that he and former President Rodrigo Duterte should be held accountable for their roles in the campaign against illegal drugs to file the appropriate cases in Philippine courts.

"If she has the goods, then by all means you have to file the case against us. File siya ng kaso kung gusto niya. We are ready to face any court here in the Philippines.,” he said.

“Hindi 'yan sa sentimyento, kung hindi sa ebidensya 'yan. Magbabase tayo sa ebidensya, hindi sa sentimyento. Kung meron kayong ebidensya, [mag-]file kayo sa korte,” he added.