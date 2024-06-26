Bataan coal plant stakeholders converge

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Bataan coal plant operators GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) conducted a stakeholders’ convergence at the SM City Balanga on Tuesday afternoon.

According to GMEC and GNPD COO Emmanuel Lopez, the stakeholders’ meeting aims to bolster the corporate social responsibility program “CSR Progress” for the province of Bataan. With the theme “Empowering Future, Redefining Progress,” the meeting united key stakeholders to drive sustainable development.

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) also took part in the stakeholders’ meeting as Engineer De Guzman, filling in for AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman, highlighted agency’s priority in creating networks that will catapult the AFAB’s existing community welfare initiatives with the coal plant company.

Bataan Governor Jose Enrique T. Garcia expressed his gratitude to the company for their CSR programs, citing that this meeting will certainly create a positive impact to communities across the Province of Bataan.

Meanwhile, COO Lopez said that GMEC and GNPD signed a Mangrove Restoration Project with the local government of Samal while also providing livelihood to a fisherfolk organization in the said town.

Mayor Alexander Acuzar expressed his gratitude to GMEC and GNPD for organizing the stakeholders’ meeting and for signing the agreement for the protection of the mangroves in his town. He also thanked Lopez, GMEC and GNPD Chairman Celso C. Caballero III, Vice Governor Ma. Cristina M. Garcia and PG-ENRO chief Raphael C. De Leon for their support on the reforestation project.

Lopez said that the GMEC and GNPD is committed to protect the environment thru mangrove reforestation in the town of Samal. He added that the companies will also provide livelihood assistance to the town’s fisherfolk organization for five years.