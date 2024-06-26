‘Asero’ looking good, intensifies training

Less than a month from his second shot at a world title, Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio stepped up his preparation for his 20 July showdown with Japanese defending champion Junto Nakatani.

Taking place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo, the slugfest will be Nakatani’s first defense of the World Boxing Council bantamweight strap.

To brace for war, Astrolabio and his team even imported a Japanese puncher — Kaneshiro Shumoei — to serve as his main sparring partner.

Lienard Sarcon, a Filipino, also serves as one of the sparmates.

They all set up camp at the MP Boxing Gym in Davao with lead trainer Nonoy Neri presiding over the daily workouts.

Astrolabio had his initial taste of world title experience in May last year but he dropped a decision to Australian Jason Moloney in Stockton, California.

A little over a week after Astrolabio faces Nakatani, another Filipino bet — ex-world champion Pedro Taduran — challenges for the International Boxing Federation crown on 28 July in Otsu City, a short drive from Kyoto.