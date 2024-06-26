5 QC barangays on track vs illegal drugs

The local government of Quezon City on Wednesday disclosed that at least five more barangays in the city are set to be declared drug-cleared amid the intensified anti-illegal drug campaigns.

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto — who co-chairs the city’s Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council (QC-ADAAC) — attributed the progress to the city’s effective information campaign and drug prevention programs.

He also revealed a significant decrease in the number of drug users and pushers in the city.

“The present city administration’s information and prevention drive has been instrumental,” Sotto said.

The vice mayor also cited the city’s livelihood program and the active participation of barangays, schools and other stakeholders as contributing factors, adding that educating the youth has played a key role in the fight against illegal drugs.

Sotto expressed confidence that Quezon City is making headway in its anti-drug efforts, citing police data showing that arrested drug personalities recently came from outside the city.

The names of the five barangays being declared drug-cleared were withheld pending final validation by the QC-ADAAC council. They will join the existing 94 barangays in Quezon City that have already received the designation.

The announcement came during the celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse at the Philippine Public Safety College which featured a motorcade by the Riders Against Drugs group and opening remarks by Dangerous Drugs Board chairperson Secretary Catalino Cuy.