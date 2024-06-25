Youngsters collared for murder

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) apprehended four young individuals last Monday afternoon at Sta. Ana, for allegedly stabbing dead a man in Makati City in December last year.

Police identified the suspects as Gedrick Rodillas, believed to be the station’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person; AJ Atienza — the station’s Top 4 most wanted — and two minors who were ranked Top 2 and Top 3 most wanted persons.

The arrests occurred at 5:45 p.m. along Zobel Roxas Street in Sta. Ana and according to reports, a confidential informant provided information about the suspects’ whereabouts, leading to a successful manhunt operation.

Authorities apprehended the suspects without resistance during the warrant serving for murder charges issued by Judge Cristina Javalera Sulit of Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 140 on 13 June 2024.

Initial investigations revealed that the motive for the killing was jealousy.

On 1 December 2023, at around 8:20 p.m., Rodillas allegedly read a text message from his girlfriend on his phone near P. Ocampo Street in Barangay La Paz, Makati City. Enraged by the message, Rodillas reportedly forced his girlfriend to meet the suspects at a nearby gasoline station.