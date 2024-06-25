WATCH: MLBB Women's Invitational releases trailer

The Mobile Legends Women's Invitational 2024 has released its official teaser video for the upcoming tournament from 24 to 27 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a $500,000 prize pool awaits.

The video highlighted the team captains of the female professional Mobile Legends squads including Mery "Meraaay" Vivero of the all-Cebuana Philippine representative Omega Empress.

"Gone are the days when aspiring girl gamers do not have role models. With MWI 2024, we hope to give them their time to shine and showcase their talents to a global audience on the Esports World Cup stage," said Moonton Esports Senior Partnerships Manager Eric Wu.

"These 12 women’s teams bested hundreds of teams worldwide, overcoming numerous challenges to reach this stage. We are thrilled to see them seize the opportunity to be hailed as one of the best women's MLBB teams and take home the life-changing share of the prize pool."

The upcoming MWI matches can be watched on the official Moonton and MPL pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.