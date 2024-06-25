U.S., foreign diplomats welcome De Lima acquittal

The United States has welcomed the acquittal of former senator Leila de Lima on the last drug charge against her filed by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, the US State Department lauded the decision of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 to clear De Lima on her third and last drug case after “nearly seven years of detention and her acquittal on two separate politically motivated criminal charges.”

“The United States remains committed to working with the Philippines to strengthen democracy and human rights around the world,” the statement read.

Likewise, the US urged the Philippine government to resolve all “politically motivated cases” in the country, including those against journalists and civil society, in a manner consistent with its international human rights obligations and commitments.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron also welcomed the acquittal of De Lima, which he described as a “victory for justice.”

Dutch Ambassador to Manila Marielle Geraedts, for her part, also welcomed the acquittal of De Lima, whom she said has “shown incredible strength and patience despite this ordeal.”

“Delighted to hear that @AttyLeiladeLima is acquitted of the last remaining drug case against her, clearing her of all criminal charges after many years of clamoring for truth and justice,” Geraedts said in a separate post on X.

Australian Ambassador HK Yu said Canberra was “pleased” to see De Lima and her co-defendants cleared of all charges.

“I’m grateful to have met this strong and courageous woman. Australia continues to support the rule of law and respect for human rights,” she said.