UFCC rally at MWSS

LOOK: United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) members staged a massive protest in front of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) facility. On Tuesday, 25 June 2024, a protest was staged to demand the resignation of MWSS administrator, Engr. Leonor Cleofa. The group believes that Cleofas' resignation is required to ensure the integrity of the investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaliwa Dam project. The protesters urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to play a more active role in ensuring a fair and thorough investigation. | via Analy Labor