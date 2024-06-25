Thousands join Davao City Pride Parade

DAVAO CITY—- Thousands of participants from various Lesbian Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) groups and supporters from the private sector, companies and marching bands joined the Pride Parade from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park last Sunday.

Organizer Harold Quibete said the event was very successful given the number of those who joined and witnessed it.

“It was very successful, there are almost 8,000 contingents and if viewers are included, a total of 15,000-20,000 people. We have a total of 111 contingents [groups], seven bands and seven floats,” Quibete said.

He also lauded the LGBTQIA+ community and the coalition who were very helpful and cooperative in bringing in their best for the event’s success.

“The presence of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, and city councilors during the event is also much appreciated,” he added.

In her message, Duterte said that Pride Month served as a reminder of the power of love over hate, discrimination, and indifference toward a sector that had historically been subjected to shame, persecution, and inequitable opportunities in life.

“Over the past many years, we have witnessed how we have become a nation that promotes inclusivity, advances the welfare of disadvantaged sectors, and champions the cause for equality,” she added.