The Beatles art exhibit, band shows open to the public

Mystery Magical Trip, a creative exhibition and musical performances, takes inspiration from the album and film entitled Magical Mystery Tour of the legendary English rock group The Beatles.

The events will feature the psychedelic and whimsical journey depicted in the 1976 anthology and movie created by the renowned musicians John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The display will unveil hand-made colorful costumes, scenic paintings, video projections, black light corners and high-contrast sensory stimulators.

The initiative will likewise hold a concert, which will be headlined by Filipino local artists MoonDream City and Friends. They will be playing the compilation songs of the Magical Mystery Tour, such as “The Foot on the Hill,” “Flying,” “Blue Jay Way,” “Your Mother Should Know,” “I Am the Walrus” and “Hello, Goodbye,” among others.

The production was organized and spearheaded by the students from the Production Design Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Arts, Culture and Performance (SACP).

The promising talents expressed their desire to create an innovative space, where individuals of all ages can freely immerse and enjoy themselves in the iconic artworks and melodies.

“We came together to explore new concepts and challenge the existing methods of design using unconventional styles that mirror the vibrant spirit of the 1967 collection pieces,” they furthered.

Mystery Magical Trip is free and open to the general public.

The installations will be on view starting 1 July from 6 to 8 p.m.; 2 July to 4 July from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and 5 July from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The live jam sessions will be held on 1 July and 5 July from 6 to 7 p.m.

It will be presented at the 6th Floor Blackbox Theater of the Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila.

For more information, visit facebook.com/benildeproductiondesign.