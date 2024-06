Photos

TERRARIUM SHOWCASE

LOOK: Manila Water Group Adviser for Project Manager Angel Santiago Gonzalez, Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability-Low Carbon Development Section Chief Joemar Capili, DENR-NCR Metropolitan Environment Officer-East OIC-Director Virgilio Licuan, Manila Water President and CEO Jocot De Dios, MWSS Administrator Leonor “Bobby” Cleofas, Manila Water Chief Finance Officer Gigi Miguel, and Manila Water Enterprise Regulatory Affairs Group Director for East Zone Atty. Kaye Celera hold a terrarium, a sealable glass container containing soil and plants, during the Manila Water third year annual Arbor Day celebration, on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, held at MWSS Compound in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor