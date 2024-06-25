Ryan Bang reunites with parents in South Korea

Ryan Bang, the well-liked It’s Showtime host and comedian, recently experienced a touching reunion with his parents in South Korea.

His journey back to his homeland closes a heartbreaking chapter in his life and shared his story of hope, answered prayer and resilience.

In 2005, Ryan moved to the Philippines following his parents’ separation, carrying with him a deep longing for their reunion.

“Araw-araw kong pinagpe-pray kay God na sana dumating ulit yung araw na magkasama ulit kami kahit sa isang dinner lang at ngayon answered prayer talaga na nagkasama kami ulit (I prayed to God every day that the day would come and we would be together, even for just one dinner and now, we are together. This is truly an answered prayer),” Ryan shared emotionally.

Ryan’s girlfriend Paola Huyong joined him in meeting his parents, creating a time of familial bonding throughout the reunion.

The Kapamilya star won over Filipino viewers with his lively appearance on It’s Showtime when, on 29 August 2023, he shockingly revealed his romance with Paola Huyong.

“Siyempre, gusto kong sabihin sa aking [It’s] Showtime family, may girlfriend na ako (Of course, I want to tell my It’s Showtime family that I have a girlfriend),” he proclaimed, highlighting his happiness both on and off-screen.

In his Philippine journey, Ryan found not just career success, but also cherished relationships, particularly with Vice Ganda, whom he fondly refers to as his “mother” in the country.

Beyond his television career, Ryan and Paola share a love for travel, exploring destinations like Hong Kong, Japan and now South Korea together.

Their adventures, including attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Japan, showcasing Ryan being the supportive boyfriend to his non-showbiz girlfriend Paola.

Despite finishing second in ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010, Ryan has carved out a successful career in Philippine showbiz, for his infectious humor and versatility.

Moreover, he has ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of Paldo, a Korean fine-dining restaurant in Quezon City, reflecting his dedication to building a diverse portfolio.

At the opening of Paldo, Ryan shared insights into his entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing the importance of saving diligently over 10 years and surrounding himself with the right people.

His business ventures underscore his ambition and strategic thinking beyond entertainment.