Red Velvet is coming back to Manila

Filipino Reveluvs will be thrilled as global K-pop group Red Velvet is coming for their first-ever fan-con tour, 2024 Red Velvet FANCON TOUR <HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv>, happening on 14 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Fans of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri can anticipate an evening filled with live performances of their well-loved hits and exciting interactions with the group. Adding to the excitement, Red Velvet will return with their recently announced album Cosmic that will launch soon. The group will also perform songs from the said album at the upcoming show.

Since their debut under SM Entertainment in 2014, Red Velvet garnered international acclaim for their dynamic performances, versatile music style and mesmerizing vocals. This 2024 will be their 10th anniversary. Red Velvet has captivated audiences worldwide with their chart-topping hits “Psycho,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Red Flavor,” “Feel My Rythm” and more.

Tickets to 2024 Red Velvet FANCON TOUR <HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv> in Manila will go on-sale on 27 July 11 a.m. via SMTickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets nationwide. Presented by Applewood and Wilbros Live.