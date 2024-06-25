Ramos embraces point guard duties for Gilas

With Gilas Pilipinas heading to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) without Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos is ready to shift his style to play as a point guard.

Ramos said after Gilas’ 74-64 win over the Taiwan Mustangs last Monday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig that being point guard is nothing new to him since he filled the same role three years ago in Serbia when Gilas was under head coach Tab Baldwin.

The Levanga Hokkaido guard led Gilas with 19 points against the Mustangs during their tune-up match.

“A couple of years ago with Coach Tab, he prepared me for this role, so I just kept on working on it. I now have the chance to do that, so I just got to do my best,” Ramos said.

“It's not like I’ll keep the ball all the time. As long as I keep on passing the ball and move the ball around, that’s the role of a point guard moving.”