Pride Month advocates lead charge for equality

Angkas – a motorcycle taxi service in the Philippines -- has officially partnered with Gabriela and Bahaghari, two of the country’s leading organizations advocating for women's rights, gender equality and LGBTQ+ empowerment in the Philippines.

The partnership aims to celebrate Pride Month through a series of initiatives under the banner, 'Angkasama sa Kulayaan' and underscores a shared commitment to promoting equality and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Angkas CEO George Royeca stressed the significance of the collaboration, saying that the ride-hailing firm believes in the power of unity and the strength that comes from embracing differences.

“This partnership with Gabriela and Bahaghari during Pride Month is a testament to our commitment to creating a society where everyone, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, feels safe, respected, and valued," said Royeca.

Throughout June and July, the 'Angkasama sa Kulayaan' campaign will feature a range of activities, including gender sensitivity workshops, information campaigns, and dialogue aimed at fostering a culture of acceptance and support, especially for passengers and bikers in the MC taxi industry.

Angkas will also deploy motorcycles and offer discounted rides to Pride events, facilitating broader participation.

Meantime, Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas stressed the importance of the partnership, saying that it is a significant step towards promoting inclusivity and equality and highlights the need to support the LGBTQ+ community and ensures that their voices are heard and respected.

The partnership also represents a notable milestone for Angkas and sets a precedent within the transportation sector as it aims to inspire other companies to advocate for equality and inclusivity actively.