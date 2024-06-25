PNP: Tight security no cause for alarm

The Philippine National Police (PNP) clarified on Tuesday the issue on the heightened security measures in public places released by the Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) last 14 June.

The memorandum was issued by SOSIA to private security agencies.

In a statement, PNP Civil Security Group (csg) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Eudisan Gultiano stressed that the directive is a standard practice.

“This is a routine reminder from SOSIA for security personnel to be vigilant against potential threats,” Gultiano said in a media briefing at Camp Crame.

Gultiano clarified that the memorandum — titled “Reminder on intensification of security measures regarding planned atrocities of local terrorist groups” — is not a response to a specific threat.

The PNP CSG spokesperson stressed that it serves as a general call for heightened awareness and stricter enforcement of security protocols.

She explained that the memorandum directs private security professionals (PSPs) to be more vigilant in areas under their watch, including malls and other places of convergence.

They are also encouraged to strengthen information gathering on potential threats and monitor suspicious activity.

“The PNP and SOSIA are working together to ensure public safety,” Gultiano said. “This includes ensuring that security personnel are well-trained and comply with Republic Act 11917, the Private Security Services Industry Act.”

Gultiano also said that SOSIA’s role includes regulating security agencies and ensuring the competency of deployed security guards and the memo only stresses the role of PSPs in assisting the PNP with maintaining public safety.

“SOSIA is reminding security professionals to be stricter with frisking procedures at entrances and to be alert for suspicious activity,” Gultiano said. “They are encouraged to coordinate with the PNP if necessary.”