Parklinks Estate's Pet Park and PAWTY Weekends: A Celebration of Dogs and Community

Dogs have long been celebrated as man's best friend, but their role extends far beyond mere companionship. They form deep emotional bonds with us, provide comfort when we're down, accompany us on adventures, and become loyal family members. For some, they even serve as essential support animals. It's time we dedicate a special place for them in our community, not just in our hearts and homes.

Enter Parklinks Estate's latest initiative: the Pet Park and PAWTY Weekends. These new programs aim to establish a vibrant, pet-welcoming community where families and their furry companions can thrive together. Located at the heart of Pasig and Quezon City, Parklinks, developed by Ayala Land and Eton Properties, is known as its greenest urban estate in Metro Manila.

The Parklinks Pet Park, managed by Hyde Bark, will be a dedicated space designed to cater to the needs and well-being of our furry friends. Recognizing the integral role pets play in many families, Parklinks' mission is to cultivate a green, sustainable, and pet-friendly environment that enhances the quality of life for both residents and their beloved companions.

PAWTY Weekends, the first of its kind in the country, celebrate particular dog breeds or groups of breeds. They offer pet owners a chance to connect with others who share their passion for their canine friends. Whether you have a small or large breed, or even an Aspin, the Parklinks Pet Park will be alive with the delightful sounds of paws and wagging tails during these special occasions. Organized in collaboration with animal organizations ALL4Pets, PAWTY Weekends will feature activities, games, raffles, and giveaways tailored to various dog breeds and their unique personalities.

Parklinks is proud to partner with CARA Welfare Philippines and PPBCC Foundation and Veterinary Hospital to ensure that PAWTY Weekends provide entertainment while raising awareness and support for animal welfare initiatives. Additionally, GrabPet will offer exclusive discounts on transportation services for pets, making it easier for attendees to bring their furry friends to the events. These collaborations will integrate educational elements, promoting responsible pet ownership and advocating for the well-being of all pets.

To make PAWTY Weekends even more exciting, Parklinks has enlisted the support of generous sponsors, including Posh Pets and EZYdog, who will provide giveaways and prizes. From toys and treats to stylish accessories, pet owners and their canine companions can look forward to surprises that will commemorate their experiences at the Parklinks Pet Park.

Schedule of PAWTY Weekends:

• June 29: Grand PAWty Weekend - All Breeds Welcome

• July 13: Shih Tzu, Maltese, Pekingese, and Lhasa Apso

• July 27: Labrador

• August 10: Golden Retriever

• August 24: Pug, Frenchie, Toy Poodle, Corgi, Dachshund, Boston Terrier

• September 7: Chihuahua, Pomeranian, Yorkshire Terrier, Miniature Pinscher

• September 21: Rottweiler, Doberman, German Shepherd

• October 5: Husky, Malamute

• October 19: ASPIN

The creation of the Parklinks Pet Park and the introduction of PAWTY Weekends are a testament to Ayala Land's commitment to fostering a sustainable, family-friendly, and pet-inclusive community. By providing a dedicated space for pets to play, socialize, and thrive, Parklinks Estate aims to enhance the overall quality of life for its residents and their furry companions, while promoting animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.