Ombudsman junks Guo's appeal to lift suspension order

The Ombudsman has junked the appeal of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to lift the six-month preventive suspension imposed on the local chief executive in connection with her alleged ties to the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) operations in her town.

According to the Ombudsman, there is "no compelling reason" to reconsider the suspension order against Guo and two other suspended municipal officials, Edwin Ocampo and Adenn Sigua.

The Ombudsman reiterated that the preventive suspension is only a preventive measure and not a penalty because their continued stay in office may prejudice the investigation of the case.

"[T]he purpose thereof is to prevent the accused from using his position and the powers and prerogative of his office to influence potential witnesses or to tamper with records which may be vital in the prosecution of the case against him," the decision dated 18 June read.

On 6 June, Guo's camp filed a motion for reconsideration before the Ombudsman to lift its preventive suspension order, arguing that the allegations against the local chief executive are an "amalgam of exceedingly distorted, exaggerated, and fabricated stories viciously designed to hoodwink" the Ombudsman.

"A perusal of the assailed order, which is the only basis of respondent Guo to file this instant motion, would readily show that the complaint filed against her is founded on erroneous accusations. It bears to emphasize that the allegations found therein are based on a misapprehension of facts and laws," Guo's motion reads.

The Ombudsman, however, stood by its preliminary findings, contending that there is strong evidence showing the guilty of the three local officials.

"Again, without delving into the merits of the case and without prejudging the same, this Office reiterates its preliminary finding that there are sufficient grounds to hold that the evidence against respondents Guo, Campo, and Sigua is strong at this time," the Ombudsman said.