No military-to-military talks between Phl, China — Gibo

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday said there have been no military-to-military discussions between the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their Chinese counterparts on managing the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

“I have not seen any. None, ma’am, during my time,” Teodoro told Senator Imee Marcos in a Senate hearing on the confrontation between China and the Philippines at Ayungin Shoal on 17 June.

Marcos then asked, “Is there a decision to do so at any point in time?”

Teodoro replied. “No, ma'am, until some fundamental processes have been settled where there will be no recriminations.”

Marcos also asked Teodoro "if it would be much more prudent to simply talk" with their Chinese counterparts “even on an informal basis?”

“No, ma'am, because they have a tendency to use the talks against us. They have not proven a level of good faith that would warrant our sensitive department to talk to them,” Teodoro replied.

Marcos continued, "When was the last time, to your knowledge, if it wasn't under your watch, that there was a military-to-military discussion? We're all aware, of course, that after 15 years, the United States is now engaging in military-to-military talks with China."

"I'm just curious if the Philippines has followed that example," she added.

Teodoro said the Philippines did not enter into a similar engagement with China.

“No, ma'am, because they have not displayed a level of trust and confidence that would make myself confident enough to engage them on a fair and level playing field basis,” Teodoro explained.

Marcos directed the same question to the Philippine Coast Guard.

“So, we've understood the Department of Foreign Affairs speaking, but on a sub-ministerial level, on a lower level. What about the PCG to the CCG? Are you talking?” she asked, referring to the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) for the South China Sea.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said their interactions with the Chinese now primarily involved tactical communications, including ship-to-ship talks and radio challenges in the vicinity of the West Philippine Sea.

Gavan noted that the last bilateral talks with their Chinese counterparts occurred when the Joint Coast Guard Committee still existed in 2021. The committee, initiated in 2016 with a planned five-year lifespan, was not renewed, possibly because of the pandemic