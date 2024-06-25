NLEX, PBA Greats post crucial victories

NLEX and PBA Greats came away with crucial victories while Meralco registered its first win in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under tournament on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Road Warriors avenged their 57-54 defeat against the PBA Stalwarts by beating NorthPort, 62-55.

Kiel Yaya and Prince Timbol scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, as NLEX improved to 2-1 and bolster its semis bid in Group A.

The PBA Greats, on the other hand, trounced Terrafirma, 81-74, behind the efforts of Rylee Binondo, Zigfrid Kian Hernandez and Karim Abdul.

Binondo sizzled with 16 points while Hernandez and Abdul had 14 and 13 points, respectively for the PBA Greats, who also tote a 2-1 record and bolster its chance to advance to the semis in Group B.

Meanwhile, Meralco zapped Rain or Shine for its first win in Group A.

Xavier David Trillo fired 13 points while Terrence Azurin had 11 for the Bolts, who avenged their 74-56 loss also against the PBA Stalwarts.

In the lone nine-under match, Niccolo Serafika Pierra Pesa rifled in 18 and 14 points, respectively, as Magnolia improved to 1-1 with a 53-40 win over winless Blackwater.