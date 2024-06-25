Missing beauty queen’s ATM card found

CAPAS, Tarlac — An ATM card belonging to Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga 2023 candidate Geneva Lopez was found inside a burned Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Barangay Cristo Rey of this town yesterday afternoon.

According to authorities, the SUV was believed to have been used by Lopez and Israeli boyfriend Yitshak Cohen, as both have been missing since 21 June. No bodies were found inside the burned vehicle.

The two were going to this town to look at a property that they were planning to purchase. Her family lost contact with her on that date.

The Capas police confirmed that the people the couple was supposed to transact business with have already gone to the police station. The police are currently verifying their statement.

Police are currently investigating the matter.