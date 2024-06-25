Mendoza, Alburo make JPGT finals

BACOLOD — Eliana Mendoza and Kvan Alburo continued their dominance in the 8-9 age category at the ICTSI JPGT Bacolod Visayas Series here on Tuesday, clinching their spots in the Philippine Junior National Match Play Championship.

Mendoza delivered an impressive 84 to win the 36-hole competition for the second consecutive week, finishing with a total of 169.

She outperformed Ana Marie Aguilar, who posted a 236 after a 114, while Faith Reosura placed third with a 238 after a 120 at the tight Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

“I’m very happy, this win means a lot to me because I got to make my family proud,” said the nine-year-old Mendoza from Cebu, who amassed 30 points for her twin victories, including her victory in Iloilo last week.

Fellow Cebuano Alburo mirrored Mendoza’s success, replicating his runaway triumph at the Iloilo Golf Club. He dominated the field, including Benedict Rolida and Benito Tiongko, with a two-day score of 170 after an 87, marked by birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 in hot, humid conditions. Rolida finished second with a 195 after a 95, while Tiongko came in third at 198, also after a 25-over (95) card.

‘I worked hard for this win, and it paid off.’

Zuri Bagaloyos capped the Cebuanos’ sweep in the second leg of the Bacolod series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. The Singapore School-Cebu student secured a commanding win in the girls’ 10-12 division, avenging her defeat to Cailey Gonzales in the Iloilo leg.

Bagaloyos, tied with Gonzales after the first round, pulled ahead with a frontside 39 and surged further with a birdie on No. 11 and a series of pars, while Gonzales struggled with five straight bogeys from No. 10.

“I worked hard for this win, and it paid off,” said Bagaloyos, whose impressive 74 gave her a 156 total and a seven-stroke victory.

Gonzales, 11, could not recover, posting an 81 for a 163, while Kelsey Bernardino finished third with a 172 after an 88. Bagaloyos and Gonzales also both all but clinched spots in the national finals with 25 points apiece.

After facing setbacks in the Luzon series, Race Manhit finally captured his elusive win, closing with a 75 to dominate the boys’ 10-12 field with a 156 total, winning over Kurt Flores, who topped the Iloilo leg but fumbled with a 95 and settled for second at 187. Isaac Locsin placed third with a 208 after a 101.

“It feels great, winning my first title in JPGT. My driving was on point for two days, my irons were consistent, and my short game saved me a lot of pars,” said Manhit, who also thanked his mom for her support.