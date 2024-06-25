MANILA WATER ON ARBOR DAY

(June 25 2024)………Manila Water celebrates generations of hope on Arbor Day, the third year of the company's annual Arbor Day event with the theme "Punong-Puno ng Pag-asa," forty-five public school students from Batino Elementary in Quezon City, attend to listen to the discussions and activities on the role of trees in maintaining balance in the environment and the responsible use of water, as well as a terrarium creation workshop, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, held at MWSS compound in Quezon City.………Photo/Analy Labor