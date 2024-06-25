Photos

MANILA WATER ON ARBOR DAY

LOOK: Manila Water celebrates generations of hope on Arbor Day, the third year of the company's annual Arbor Day event with the theme "Punong-Puno ng Pag-asa." A total of 45 public school students from Batino Elementary in Quezon City attended to listen to the discussions and join the activities on the role of trees in maintaining balance in the environment and the responsible use of water. There was also a terrarium creation workshop. The event was held on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, at the MWSS Compound in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor
