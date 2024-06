Photos

MANILA CATHEDRAL'S CLOCK TOWER UNDER RENOVATION

LOOK: Workers are seen working on top of the historic clock tower of the Manila Cathedral, also known as the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. The Manila Cathedral was built between 1954 and 1958 and is known as the "Mother of all Churches, Cathedrals, and Basilica" in the country. It also serves as the country's Prime Basilica and the highest seat of the Archbishop. | via King Rodriguez