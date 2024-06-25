Manila Cancer Center soon to rise

The local government of Manila on Tuesday broke ground on the construction of a new cancer treatment center at the Ospital ng Maynila compound which will be dubbed as the Manila Cancer Center (MCC).

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the center will be the first of its kind in the city and will offer free cancer treatment to Manila residents.

She also expressed her gratitude to House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Irwin Tieng for their initiative in bringing this project to life.

Lacuna stressed that the high cost of cancer treatment is a burden for many Manila residents and the establishment of the MCC will provide much-needed services at no cost to patients.

Meantime, the center will be named after the late Governor Benjamin “Kokoy” Romualdez, father of the House Speaker.

Romualdez assured full funding for the project, especially since it honors his father who died from cancer as he emphasized his family’s understanding of the struggles faced by families with cancer patients.

While initial funding may limit the services offered, the MCC will start with a CT scan and a linear accelerator for non-invasive radiation therapy.

Lacuna expressed her hope that the project will not only provide a building but also be equipped with all the necessary medical equipment.