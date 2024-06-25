Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon headline ‘Request sa Radyo’ play

Broadway star Lea Salonga and acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon will star in Franz Xaver Kroetz’s landmark theatrical piece Request sa Radyo (Wunschkonzert/Request Program).

The stage play captures the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine. As she navigates her quiet, solitary life, her actions and her favorite radio program reveal the profound loneliness and yearning for connection that lies beneath.

Salonga and Dolly De Leon will perform the solo piece in scheduled alternating performances.

“When I was asked by Clint and Bobby if I was interested at all in this project, an experience that told a probable and possible story that applies to our people, I said sure, even before knowing the details. It will be a challenge though, but hopefully will lend a figurative voice to those who are suffering,” Salonga said.

De Leon, meanwhile, shared “I’m so looking forward to coming back to my first love, the theatre after five long years and I am equally excited that it is in Request Sa Radyo — a play that is relevant and timely.”

Strictly limited engagement with 20

performances will begin on 10 October until 20 October at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City.

Request Sa Radyo is produced by Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia, and Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land and GMG Productions.