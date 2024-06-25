Jed Madela wants to sing with Stell Ajero

Jed Madela will celebrate his 47th birthday with a concert entitled Welcome to My World, which the singer describes as a very personal concept that would allow audiences to get to know him more as a person, from his growing up years to the present.
“Toys, coloring books, simple things — ito talaga ang mga nagpapasaya sa akin noon pa (those are the things that really make me happy), and like my previous concerts, hindi lang (I’m not just) hands-on — pati paa ko, kung pwede sabihin ‘yun, ganyan ka tutok sa bawat details ng show (even my feet, if that one could even say that — that’s how closely I work on every detail of the show),” Jed says.
Surprise guests for Welcome to My World are expected to do the unexpected, according to the multi-awarded singer.
“Iba ang gagawin ng mga guests ko dito. Kung mayroon man na guest, hindi ‘yung the usual na papasok sila at may solo performance para makapagbihis ako. Malay n’yo nasa audience na pala sila, tapos bigla sila kakanta (My guests will do something different here. If there are guests, it won’t be the usual way that they will perform a song just so I can change. You never know, they just might be in the audience already and suddenly start singing),” Jed teases.
As one of the country’s best male singers based on his vocal range (a countertenor, spanning from his lowest note at F#2, to his highest note at Bb5), we asked Jed if he is willing to do a collaboration with SB19s Stell Ajero, whose “All by Myself” performance at the recent David Foster concert made headlines and is trending on social media.
“Oo naman, puwede naman ‘yan. Ano ba, mas okay yata kung original song para tailor-fit sa amin ang song or puwede rin naman cover, ‘yung ‘And I’m Telling You’ or ‘yung ‘All by Myself’ puwede ‘yun (Of course, that is possible. What would be better, do you think — it seems an original song might be better so it would be tailor-fit to us, or we could do a cover, maybe ‘And I’m Telling You’ or ‘All By Myself,’ that’s possible).”
Jed also announced that he is no longer connected with the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) where he was actively helping promising Filipino singers get discovered and compete internationally.
“I’m not involved with the activities of WCOPA anymore. They have different priorities already iba na rin ang priorities namin (and ours are different now as well). Wala naman problems pero iba na ang pag-foresee namin ng future path namin (There are no problems, it’s just that we see our future path in a different direction now), so I just wish everybody well,” he said.
Welcome to My World will be on 5 July, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum.