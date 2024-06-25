Jed Madela wants to sing with Stell Ajero

Jed Madela will celebrate his 47th birthday with a concert entitled Welcome to My World, which the singer describes as a very personal concept that would allow audiences to get to know him more as a person, from his growing up years to the present.

“Toys, coloring books, simple things — ito talaga ang mga nagpapasaya sa akin noon pa (those are the things that really make me happy), and like my previous concerts, hindi lang (I’m not just) hands-on — pati paa ko, kung pwede sabihin ‘yun, ganyan ka tutok sa bawat details ng show (even my feet, if that one could even say that — that’s how closely I work on every detail of the show),” Jed says.

Surprise guests for Welcome to My World are expected to do the unexpected, according to the multi-awarded singer.

“Iba ang gagawin ng mga guests ko dito. Kung mayroon man na guest, hindi ‘yung the usual na papasok sila at may solo performance para makapagbihis ako. Malay n’yo nasa audience na pala sila, tapos bigla sila kakanta (My guests will do something different here. If there are guests, it won’t be the usual way that they will perform a song just so I can change. You never know, they just might be in the audience already and suddenly start singing),” Jed teases.