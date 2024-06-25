Independence, resiliency highlighted in an evening of camaraderie

Up the curving staircase past the reception area, photographs lining both sides of the walkway to the ballroom made one pause in his step, drawn to the faces framed and lit up.

Up close, the smiles caught the eye, and the words hit — some, of the Filipinos who were caught in the war but remained with the families they worked for to the very end. One, of a caregiver who “bravely saved herself and her 95-year-old employer during the October 7 Hamas attack.” And two, of the Filipinos who were freed after being held hostage by the terrorist group.

Were it at any other year in the past seven decades, the Manila celebration of Israel’s 76th Independence Day would have been marked with more gaiety

— more in keeping with the Filipino love for grand celebrations, perhaps.

Yet for all the mixed emotions that brought guests of the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines to the reception recently, the whole event highlighting the resiliency of the nation resonated with true kinship.

“For the first time in 76 years, Israel’s Independence Day is overshadowed by the turmoil of war. Our celebration is further dampened by a disturbing global surge in antisemitism,” Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said in his welcome speech.

Despite this, the Jewish nation resolve remain unshaken. “We don’t need permission to be proud Israelis, Jews and Zionists,” Ambassador Fluss said.

Indeed, the photo exhibition showed such resilience, heroism and Israel’s unwavering determination to rebuild and revive their communities.

Ambassador Fluss thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he expressed a strong message of solidarity with Israel, condemned Hamas terrorists’ attacks and called for the release of hostages when he met the president on 11 October.

“My vision is to build bridges of innovation and technology between our two countries. Over the past eight months, we have unexpectedly built new connections, including bonds forged in the wake of terror,” Ambassador Fluss said as he remembered Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera and Paul Castelvi — the Filipino caregivers who were murdered by Hamas.

Ambassador Fluss said that Israel has been receiving support and solidarity from Filipino friends, organizations and communities. One example is a group of Filipinos who volunteered for two and a half months at a rehabilitation hospital in Tel Aviv, exemplifying the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino people. This was initiated by Israel’s Honorary Consul in Davao Jorge Marquez.

“I would like to commend the 28,000 OFWs in Israel who stayed with their Israeli employers through thick and thin, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagmamahal at suporta. Saludo po ako sa sainyong lahat,” Ambassador Fluss shared.

A special toast was held for Philippines-Israel relations headed by Ambassador Ilan Fluss, Assistant Secretary and Chief of Protocol of the Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ariel Peñaranda, and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown.

The 76th Independence Day Celebration was held in New World Makati Hotel on 20 June, attended by the diplomatic corps, government officials, private sector and innovation community, the Jewish and Israeli community, and friends of Israel.

Rose Fostanes, the Filipina X Factor Israel winner in 2014, serenaded the crowd with her version of “Hurricane” by Israeli singer Eden Golan, which finished in fifth place during the recent Eurovision contest.

The Embassy also gave away seedlings of cherry tomatoes — a symbol of Israeli innovation and a testament to life, hope, renewal and growth.