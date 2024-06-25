Improving communities through better service

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is reaching beyond its core mission of providing electricity by implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that improve lives in its host communities.

"NGCP's commitment to social responsibility is deeply ingrained in our corporate culture," said NGCP president and CEO Anthony Almeda. "That's why we created the CIAD (Corporate Initiatives and Advocacies Division) to address the development needs of our partner communities."

The NGCP's flagship CSR program is its scholarship program, providing financial support to 400 academically qualified but underprivileged students from NGCP host communities. Partnering with 26 State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) nationwide, the program covers tuition, fees, allowances, and stipends. Many scholars pursue engineering courses, addressing the industry's skills gap.

It also offers scholarships specifically for Indigenous People (IP) students.

Another initiative, Gamit ni Bulilit (GnB), provides essential school supplies to 400 schools, benefiting 100,000 students nationwide.

Meantime, the NGCP has built a new health center in Barangay Zone 1, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, improving access to medical services for residents.

In Batangas, a multi-purpose covered court in Barangay Tres serves as a venue for various activities and fosters community unity, while the Community Water System Project (CWSP) in Barangay Maria Cristina, Balo-I, Lanao Del Sur, provides residents with a reliable supply of potable water.

On the other hand, the Grassroots Rice-Based Agro-Enterprise Integrated Sustainability (GRAINS) project, in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Philippines), helps smallholder rice farmers achieve higher productivity and income.

The Wildlife and Nature Guardians (WINGS) Project protects endangered species and educates communities about biodiversity conservation.

Also, NGCP's Calamity Affected Relief Efforts (CARE) project provides aid to families affected by natural disasters.