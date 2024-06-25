Here come the Tangerines

After the success of the Quezon Huskers, Quezon Province will be dipping its fingers in women’s volleyball as it joined the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA).

Led by noted mentor Jerry Yee, the Quezon Tangerines are expected to take the MPVA by storm as it parades a mixture of homegrown and Manila-based stars who are determined to carry the torch and elevate the status of the province as a sports powerhouse.

The Huskers, after all, are on a hot streak, posting a 12-0 card in the ongoing Sixth Season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“This is the dream of every Quezonian,” said Quezon Gov. Helen Tan in a press briefing in Lucena City on Monday.

“We had the youth in mind when we started the Quezon Huskers. Now, we have a volleyball team and we’re so excited to see our players inside the court.”

‘This is the dream of every Quezonian.’

Yee, who led College of Saint Benilde to three straight titles in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, will be bringing in a rock-solid roster bannered by Mycah Go, Zamantha Nolasco, Wielyn Estoque, Corrine Apostol and team captain Jessa Dorog.

Also in the roster are Chenae Basarte, Clydel Mae Catarig, Fiona Naomi Getigan, Cristy Ondangan, Aya Densing, Kim Alison Estenzo, Zen Basilio, Fiona Inocents, Mary Grace Borromeo, Sofia Badion, Shekaina and Shana Lleses are the other Lady Blazers for the Tangerines.

They will join eight homegrown players tapped from the tryouts in Lenie Sapallo, Jasmine Dapol, Christine Joy Lubiano, and Jilian Nicole Quiambao of Lucena City, Paola Alban of Lucban, Geraldine Rae Palacio of Pagbilao and Kamille Josephine Amaka Tan of Tayabas.

Louanne Latigay, a former San Sebastian College star who was raised and born in Lucena City, is also part of the roster to provide veteran experience.