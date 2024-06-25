HELLO, PARIS!

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) expressed confidence that Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina will figure prominently when they see action in the Paris Olympics starting 7 August at the Le Golf National in the French capital.

In a statement, the federation said the extensive exposure of both Pagdanganan and Ardina in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Epson Tour will give them confidence as they shoot for the country’s first Olympic medal in women’s stroke play event.

Pagdanganan and Ardina made the 60-woman cut following the two-year qualification window set by the International Golf Federation.

Pagdanganan, a former Asian Games gold medalist, emerged as No. 36 while Ardina was at No. 56 in the star-studded field bannered by reigning champion Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu of the United States, Yin Ruoning of China, Celine Boutier of France, and Hannah Green of Australia.

Philippine-born Yuka Saso also made the cut after emerging as the top-ranked Japanese following her stunning conquest in the US Women’s Open early this month.

It’s going to the Pagdanganan and Ardina’s second Olympic qualification.

Pagdanganan also qualified in the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished at No. 43 with a total score of 1-over par 285. Ardina, meanwhile, also qualified in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics but pulled out at the last minute due to the threat of the Zika virus.

They became the 16th and 17th members of Team Philippines, which is gunning for its second Olympic gold medal in the Summer Games that will fire off at the Seine River on 26 July.

“Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina will represent the Philippines in the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National this August. With great enthusiasm, we eagerly anticipate their campaign on this prestigious stage,” the federation said through secretary general Bones Floro.

“Their extensive experience on the LPGA Tour and Epson Tour, along with their impressive track records with the national teams has undoubtedly prepared Bianca and Dottie for this formidable challenge against the world’s best talent in women’s golf.”

Since the reinstatement of golf in 2016, the Filipinos are always represented.

Ardina begged off, but Miguel Tabuena competed, finishing at the 53rd spot in the Rio Olympics. Five years later, Pagdanganan, Saso and Juvic Pagunsan saw action with the Filipino-Japanese sensation emerging as the best Filipino performer with an impressive total of 10-under par 274.

Korda emerged as the gold medalist while Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Now, Pagdanganan and Ardina are fit and ready to compete in the Summer Games after competing in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which served as the springboard of Korean Amy Yang to catch the flight headed to Paris.

Floro said Pagdanganan and Ardina are tentatively set to leave for Paris on 2 August, a few days after their respective professional tournaments.

“Bianca and Dottie should know that beyond their remarkable skills, the can rely on the unwavering support of the entire nation as they compete at Le Golf National,” NGAP said.

“They will carry our collective hopes of a Filipino golfer finally achieving a podium finish in the Olympics, alongside our aspirations for medals across various sports disciplines.”