Gov’t moves to protect seafarers, maritime sector

As the global community celebrated the International Day of the Seafarer on Tuesday, the Philippine government announced decisive steps to enhance the safety and well-being of its seafaring citizens amid escalating threats in international waters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing the country’s maritime industry and ensuring the welfare of Filipino seafarers, who constitute a significant portion of the global maritime workforce.

“Let me reiterate the full support of this administration as we strive to reach our goal of having a modern and future-ready maritime industry,” Marcos stated in a social media post.

Marcos praised the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) for its role in promoting a skilled and competitive maritime workforce and adhering to international standards. He emphasized the need to adopt effective maritime administration and governance to ensure a safer and more efficient industry.

Simultaneously, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced a ban on the deployment of Filipino seafarers on ships associated with companies whose vessels have been attacked by Houthi rebels.

The measure aims to protect Filipino mariners from the increasing dangers in conflict zones like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, in a press briefing, highlighted the complexities of securing maritime routes amid geopolitical tensions.

“We need a proper security assessment with technical details inherent in the security assessments. Therefore, we need more time to assess the situation, but we know for now that we will take action against principals or ship owners involved in recent attacks,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac outlined immediate measures requiring ship owners to submit risk and threat assessments and deploy maritime security forces, including armed guards, on vessels navigating high-risk areas.

The DMW is collaborating with the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and Marina to implement the safety protocols effectively. Its chief also addressed the “right to refuse sailing,” a critical issue for seafarers who may feel unsafe.

Cacdac said the DMW is revisiting the timeframe within which seafarers can exercise this right, ensuring they are not compelled to sail under threat. As of March, 78 seafarers have invoked this right, reflecting the urgent need for improved safety measures.

Internationally, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) called on governments to commemorate seafarers who have sacrificed their lives, especially those impacted by the ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez paid tribute to the two million seafarers globally, acknowledging their essential role in maintaining supply chains and global markets.

“Seafarers have been sorely tested in recent years — facing hostile acts from piracy or in conflict zones. Their resilience and sacrifice in the name of work are commendable,” Dominguez said in a video message.