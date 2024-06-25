Globe brings #SeniorDigizen Campaign to San Pedro, Laguna

Another participant, retired Air Force personnel Chris Rodriguez, 75, expressed gratitude for the enriching experience.

"Marami akong natutunan because the resource persons very well articulated the topics assigned to them. I have basic knowledge, but my knowledge was enhanced because of this learning session,” he said, particularly citing lessons he learned on how to detect scammers and phishing.

Globe’s learning session in Pacita was its first outside Metro Manila since the launch of the #SeniorDigizen campaign, which aims to equip the Filipino elderly with essential digital skills to help them participate meaningfully in an increasingly digitalized world.

At the recent session, the seniors received a specially curated set of tutorials covering Smartphone 101, Cybersecurity, and how to use life-enabling apps such as GCash and KonsultaMD. These key topics were designed to empower seniors with practical knowledge on navigating the digital landscape safely and unlocking its numerous benefits.

Globe's #SeniorDigizen campaign aligns with the company's push for digital inclusion, aiming to help seniors overcome apprehensions and misconceptions about digital technology while protecting them from online risks. The initiative kicked off in January with a successful learning session attended by 200 senior citizens in Quezon City.

"We are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in our digitalization journey," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe's Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. "By equipping our seniors with essential digital skills, we empower them to unlock the vast opportunities and conveniences that technology offers, ultimately improving their quality of life."

Globe's efforts in digital literacy extend beyond the #SeniorDigizen campaign, with various initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusion across diverse segments of society. As the nation continues its rapid digital transformation, the company remains dedicated to creating an inclusive digital future where everyone can thrive.