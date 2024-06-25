Gilas Women seal semis slot

Gilas Pilipinas clinched a slot in the semifinal round after an 89-63 win over Lebanon in the FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China Tuesday evening.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban led Gilas with 25 points as the Philippines finished Group A with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Gabriella Ramos had a double-double game for Gilas Women with 12 points and 19 rebounds against the Lebanese.

The Philippines will have a short break as action will resume for the squad on 29 June while waiting for the winner of the qualification round.

Maygen Naassan led Lebanon with 17 points in a losing effort.