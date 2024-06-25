GET TO KNOW THE 20 OFFICIAL CANDIDATES FOR 2024 REYNA NG ALIWAN

Beautiful ladies from different regions of the Philippines will be facing off at Aliwan Fiesta 2024, slated from 27 to 29 June, as they compete in the highly anticipated annual search for the festival queen or Reyna ng Aliwan.

A prominent launchpad for up-and-coming pageant hopefuls, Reyna ng Aliwan provides a platform for young Filipinas to demonstrate not only their peerless beauty, but also their intellectual aptitude.

The pageant, one of the three main highlights of Aliwan Fiesta which has been held since 2003, spotlights different Filipino cultures, tourism and heritage through candidates aged 16 and above representing different festivals from their hometowns.

This year’s contestants bring diverse beauty and culture to the pageant. Kristine Dineros from Makati City will represent the Caracol Festival, while Zarina Mayor Ayub from lba, Zambales is set to showcase the Dinamulag Mango Festival. Prima Joy Narag Alamban from Malabon City will compete representing the Tambobong Festival, and Arabelle Mangahas from Malolos City, Bulacan will highlight the Fiesta Republica.

Resalina Toledo from Zamboanga will present the Dayang Dayang Festival, and Raeley Jane Villaray from Nueva Vizcaya will bring the Grand Ammungan Festival to Aliwan.

Ameera Sulaiman Said D. Almamari of Antimonan, Quezon will represent the Tagultol Fishing Festival while Michele Angela Okol from the City of Manila will bring the essence of the Lakbayaw Festival. Mia Loureen Tamayo from Cebu Province will highlight the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival.

Representing the Halamanan Festival is Maria Sophia P. Reyes from Guiguinto, Bulacan, and Nicole Grencio from Parañaque City will put the spotlight on Sunduan Festival. Kate Winslet Villa from llocos Norte will display the heritage of the Tan-ok ni llocano Festival, and Rizty Espleguira from Antipolo City, Rizal will bring the Antipolo Maytime Festival to the stage.

Mariel Bogert from Cebu City, Cebu will represent the Sinulog Festival, while Kate Camile Ferrer Pioquinto from Zamboanga del Sur will highlight the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival.

April Joy Tañafranca from Lucena, Quezon Province will represent the Pasayahan Festival, and Michaela Reen Egay will showcase the F’lomlok Festival of Polomok, South Cotabato.

Juliana Louise H. Martinez from Pagbilao, Quezon Province will present the Niyogyugan Festival, and Angel Zed Zaragoza Latorre from Iloilo City, Iloilo will bring the vibrant Dinagyang Festival to the stage. Prianka Elina Laurena Goswami from San Juan, La Union will represent the Ayat Festival, and Suyhen Luxnie Del Rosario from Taytay, Rizal will bring the Hamaka Festival to life.

Segments in the program include a festival costume competition culminating in a grand parade, a swimsuit segment, and an evening gown presentation wherein contestants will answer questions from the judges.

Because of the show’s availability for viewing on digital platforms, audiences can also assess contestants with the same criteria the judges will use: 35 percent for personality, 35 percent for beauty and poise, 20 percent for costume, and 10 percent for overall impact, for a total of 100 percent.

The winner shall take part in promotional activities for Aliwan Fiesta and other MBC Media Group events, and shall not join any other beauty pageant until she relinquishes her crown to her successor. Representing the Sinulog Festival, Cebu’s Kiara Liane Wellington who was crowned Reyna ng Aliwan last year, represented Aliwan Fiesta as part of the MBC Media Group delegation at various festivals nationwide.

Other winners have gone on to compete and win titles both domestic and international, namely: Vera Eumee Reiter, who bagged Mutya ng Pilipinas; as well as Mary Jean Lastimosa, Rogelie Catacutan, and Ahtisa Manalo, who became Binibining Pilipinas title holders; Jamie Herrell and Karla Henry who won Miss Earth; Rizzini Alexis Gomez and Angeli Dione Gomez, who won the Miss Tourism International crowns; Cynthia Thomalla, who was hailed as Miss Eco International; and Sharifa Aqeel who won Miss Asia Pacific International.