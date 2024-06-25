Future looks bright for Solar Spikers

Capital1 team owner Mandy Romero has high hopes of a better showing for the Solar Spikers come the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference next month.

Bringing in Russian outside spiker Marina Tushova and looking to take advantage of its second overall selection in the first-ever Rookie Draft, Capital1 expects a more competitive campaign in its second tournament of its maiden season.

“We’re very excited for this upcoming conference. It’s just our second time to be in the league and to get the second overall pick, maybe that’s our lucky number,” Romero, daughter of sports patron and lawmaker Mikee Romero, said after the Draft lottery held Monday night at the TV5 Media Center.

The Solar Spikers finished 11th in the season-opening All-Filipino Conference as the young squad only managed to win one game in 11 outings.

Mandy, who owns the Roger Gorayeb-mentored squad together with sister Milka, is banking on the young and energetic Tushova to help Capital1 turn its fortune around when the mid-season foreign player-flavored tournament opens shop on 16 July.

“We’re proud to have signed Ms. Marina Tushova, who’s an incredibly young and talented player from Russia. She has already arrived in the Philippines and so far, she’s been experiencing the Filipino hospitality and warmth,” Romero said of the Solar Spikers reinforcement who already had stops in club leagues in Russia, Switzerland and France.

“She has the Filipino fighting spirit that we’re all looking for that we hope could excite fans.”

Capital1 also shored up its playmaking spot by tapping veteran Iris Tolenada, who is coming off a stint in the Korean V-League.

But what excites Romero the most is the chance to land a blue-chip recruit in the Draft set 8 July at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Solar Spikers were drawn second on the lottery giving them the second dibs among the 47 aspirants that signed up for the draft.

With Zus Coffee, formerly Strong Group Athletics, taking the first choice which could land projected No. 1 overall pick middle blocker Thea Gagate of De La Salle University, Capital1 might opt for a winger in former Lady Spiker Leila Cruz or versatile hitter Lucille Almonte of Adamson University.

However, Romero kept mum on their plans come Draft time.

“Our management and myself, we already have a list of players that are top of mind. We can’t reveal what we’re thinking about and what we’re looking for, but really someone to balance our team and to bring the heat, bring that star power to our team,” she said.

The club’s coaching staff and representatives took a peek at potential picks during the two-day Draft Combine for rookies and free agents held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City.

Tushova and Tolenada as well as the rookies and free agents that the Solar Spikers will select will add firepower to the team bannered by Jorelle Singh, Heather Guino-o, Patty Orendain and Jannine Navarro.