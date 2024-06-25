FL turns over 7 new mobile clinics in Region 3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos turned over seven new Bagong Pilipinas mobile clinics for Central Luzon provinces at the capitol grounds here on Tuesday.

Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, welcomed the First Lady.

Aside from Pineda, Governor Jose Aside from Pineda, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia of Bataan, Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. of Zambales, Governor Daniel Fernando of Bulacan, Governor Susan Yap of Tarlac, Governor Aurelio Umali of Nueva Ecija, and Governor Reynante Tolentino of Aurora were present.

Pineda said the mobile health clinics are equipped with X-rays, CT scans, ECG, ultrasound and blood screening.

He said the provincial governments will take care of the consumables needed by the mobile health clinics such as reagents.

The seven mobile health clinics are considered high-tech and the recipient provincial governments will take care of their maintenance and repairs.

“On behalf of all the governors here, we thank you Madam First Lady for your unwavering support for the provinces of Central Luzon,” Pineda said.

He said the mobile health clinic would be a big help to Pampanga as the provincial government delivers its “Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program” to local residents.

Ebdane hailed the efforts of the First Lady, saying she was certainly looking out for the well-being of the Filipino people.