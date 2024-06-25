ECOP pushes key areas vis-a-vis disruptive technologies

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines is pushing key focus areas to make the Filipino workforce cope with emerging technological disruptions, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

During his speech at the 45th National Conference of Employers (NCE45) at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday, ECOP chairperson and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Edgardo Lacson said it is the task of employers to leverage technology and create new opportunities rather than replacing human labor, which is one of the many contentions when it comes to embracing AI.

“To achieve this, we must focus on three key areas: education, policy, and innovation. Firstly, education is the cornerstone of our strategy. We need to equip our workforce with the skills required in a technologically advanced world. This means investing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM education, but also fostering creativity, critical thinking and adaptability,” Lacson said.

Encourage lifelong learning

Further, he said lifelong learning should be encouraged, enabling workers to continuously update their skills in response to evolving demands.

Also, he said supportive policies are essential, and the government must play an active role in creating an environment where technology-driven jobs can flourish.

“This includes spending on digital infrastructure, providing incentives for businesses that promote employee training, and developing social safety nets that support transition between jobs. Policies should also encourage entrepreneurship, startups are often at the forefront of innovation and job creation,” he stressed.

Lastly, Lacson said the government and the private sector must foster a culture of readiness for constant change.

He said businesses should be encouraged to explore new markets and technologies that can lead to workforce expansion, which include supporting research and development, promoting collaboration within industries and educational institutions, and incentivizing the adoption of technologies that complement human labor.

Renewable energy

Lacson noted that a perfect example of change aided by technology that will generate new jobs is renewable energy.

“As we transition to critical technologies, new industries and jobs are emerging. With solar power, wind energy, and electric vehicle production, and by prioritizing sustainable transformation, we not only address environmental concerns but also create a huge opportunity for new jobs,” he underlined.

For her part, ECOP Chairperson for the 45th National Conference of Employers (NCE45) Rhoda Caliwara shared that the conference will delve into “technology as a catalyst for job generation and economic sustainability.”